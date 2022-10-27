CarbonCapture Selects Fluor as Project Bison's Engineering and Integration Services Firm

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the selection of Fluor Corporation, a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, to provide engineering and project integration services for Project Bison, CarbonCapture’s multi-megaton atmospheric carbon removal facility in Wyoming.

“With more than 110 years in the industry, Fluor brings the depth of experience as both a world-class EPC firm and a technology licensor to understand what it takes to nurture, scale and deploy emerging technologies,” said Jason Kraynek, president, Production & Fuels, Fluor Corporation. “Fluor intends to leverage its first-of-a-kind execution experience in the carbon capture space to help drive Project Bison’s success."

“We’re extremely pleased to be working with Fluor on Project Bison,” said Adrian Corless, CEO and CTO, CarbonCapture Inc. “We think it’s critically important to leverage the vast expertise and experience of an industry leader like Fluor as we develop what we expect to be an entirely new industry in atmospheric carbon removal.”

Project Bison is expected to be operational by late 2023, at which point it would be the first atmospheric carbon removal facility to use Class VI wells for permanent storage as well as the first massively scalable DAC project in the United States.

About CarbonCapture Inc.

CarbonCapture develops and deploys direct air capture (DAC) machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove massive amounts of CO 2 from the atmosphere. With a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, CarbonCapture’s technology platform allows for a broad range of sorbent options, plug-and-play upgrades, mass production, unlimited scalability, and rapid technology iterations. CarbonCapture’s systems run on zero-emissions energy, capturing atmospheric CO 2 for either permanent atmospheric carbon removal or for producing low-carbon synthetic fuels.

For more information, please visit carboncapture.com