VinFast Integrates Online Audio Service TuneIn on VF 8 and VF 9

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VinFast, Vietnam’s leading manufacturer of premium automobiles, today announced that it will be integrating TuneIn - the world’s leading live-streaming audio service into the VinFast electric SUVs VF 8 and VF 9 for its US, Canadian and European markets. VinFast customers will be able to experience a six-month free trial of TuneIn’s Premium subscription from the date of activation, ensuring not to miss any news or exciting entertainment activities on every journey with VinFast smart electric cars.

TuneIn is a global live streaming audio service that includes up-to-the-minute news, radio shows, sports shows, music, and podcasts. TuneIn is accessible in over 100+ countries and across more than 200 devices and vehicles. As of 2016, TuneIn has been integrated into more than 55 models and is used by more than 75 million active accounts per month.

According to the agreement, VinFast will pre-install TuneIn for free in the VinFast Smart Driving package on VF 8 and VF 9 models in the US, Canada and Europe markets. In particular, customers can experience TuneIn Premium service within 6 months of activation, with direct access to live NHL, college sports programming, over 20 commercial-free music channels and top-tier news networks, including ESPN Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox News Radio without advertising interruptions. After 6 months, customers can choose to continue using TuneIn Premium service at only $9.99/month or TuneIn’s free music store.

Sharing about the partnership, Ms Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, CEO of VinFast Global said: “Our goal is to turn VinFast electric cars into vehicles that connect all areas of life, from work, shopping and home management to entertainment. Partnering with TuneIn, VinFast will bring a world-class digital audio experience and valuable entertainment time, while keeping our drivers focused on the road, ensuring driving safety and staying connected hands-free.”

“Sharing the same goal of providing the most convenient entertainment experience for customers, we are excited to partner with an innovative smart electric vehicle manufacturer like VinFast. We aim to provide VinFast’s customers with quality entertainment services on every journey, with live radio, news and sports coverage, as well as over 100,000 top podcasts - TuneIn through TuneIn,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn.

TuneIn is also accessible through multiple voice assistants, including Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby to help ensure driver safety on every journey. The service will be available on VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in the US, Canada and Europe from the end of 2022.

About VinFast:

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.