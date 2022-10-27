South Carolina’s Spartanburg School District Five Installs Evolv Technology to Detect Weapons and Reduce Risk of Gun Violence

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the academic school year now in full swing, another district has turned to Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) to help create a safer learning environment for its community. As the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, Evolv Technology’s sensor-based kiosks and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions now proactively identify guns and weapons in Spartanburg School District Five in a frictionless manner without creating an uncomfortable environment for students and staff.

By applying patented technology and completely redefining the safety screening process, students walk through the Evolv Technology kiosks without always having their bags removed or searched and can start their day without the sense of unease that traditional metal detectors can create. The Evolv Express technology is focused on identifying weapons so that staff will only stop to check items that may pose a potential threat.

“School safety will always be a top priority yet, more recently, the stakes are even higher as gun violence continues to rise,” said Ryan Cothran, director of safety and emergency services, Spartanburg District Five Schools. “We employ a variety of safety protocols to foster a safe and enjoyable learning environment and now with Evolv Technology, we have greater assurance that our students are able to thrive knowing the right systems are in place.”

Earlier this year, Spartanburg, South Carolina County School District Six was exploring a new safety system. They required it support constant foot traffic for more than 12,000 students and staff across three main campuses and a nearby Technology Center. Evolv Technology enabled District Six to achieve its increased security goals which led to its expansion into District Five to support an additional 10,000 students.

“We have seen a strong demand for Evolv Express from school districts throughout the country,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “In every conversation, the schools require the technology be able to accurately identify weapons and reinforce the school’s zero tolerance policy for guns while not making students feel uncomfortable. We designed Evolv Express with this in mind and continue to improve the system knowing it’s being installed in environments that are critical to the education and well-being of the next generation.”

About Evolv Technology

Forward-looking Statements

