Mediacom Communications Selects CommScope as a Primary Vendor for Migration to DAA

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mediacom Communications to power its network migration to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) based on Remote MACPHY. The announcement builds on the companies’ successful partnership trialing the CommScope Remote PHY solution—including E6000 CCAP Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD), and Video Unified Edge (VUE)—as a part of a complete end-to-end system of CommScope DAA solutions in Mediacom’s milestone 10G Smart Home field trial in Ames, Iowa. The migration to the next-generation RD2322 RxD operating as a Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) in the OM4120 Optical Node, configured with high-split (204 MHz) upstream, shows CommScope’s ability to support Mediacom’s desired services in multiple DAAs.

Mediacom will deploy CommScope RD2322 RxDs as Remote MACPHY Devices, simultaneously evolving its existing 1 GHz OM4100 Optical Nodes with a simple field upgrade to 1.2 GHz OM4120 Optical Nodes with 204 MHz high-split operation in the upstream. The node upgrade, combined with Mediacom’s continued migration to DAA, will enable the more efficient use of RF spectrum, resulting in lower latency services and nearly symmetrical multi-Gigabit capacity on its residential networks. With a simple software-only upgrade, the RD2322 RxD provides unsurpassed flexibility enabling it to operate as either a Remote PHY Device—similar to what is being used to power Mediacom’s original 10G Smart Home trial—or as a Remote MACPHY Device, which will underpin Mediacom’s future network.

“CommScope is a trusted partner that has successfully powered our groundbreaking 10G Smart Home and subscriber trial with their end-to-end Remote PHY solution over the last couple of years,” stated JR Walden, CTO, Mediacom. “With the confidence we’ve gained with CommScope solutions, we’re ready to take the next step to Remote MACPHY with the RD2322 RxD to achieve a new level of capacity and latency performance for our subscribers. CommScope’s flexible solutions have allowed us to take advantage of our installed base of nodes, as well as the RD2322 RxD’s ability to operate as a Remote MACPHY device, to make a smooth and efficient transition to our network of the future.”

“Mediacom is one of the top cable operators in North America and a longstanding Hybrid Fiber Coax customer. This agreement extends our strategic relationship to include CommScope’s industry-leading DAA Module solutions and demonstrates their unmatched extensibility in the next phase of network evolution,” noted Guy Sucharczuk, SVP and GM, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “This is a significant step forward for Mediacom’s network, and it’s a showcase for how CommScope is equipping the world’s leading operators for the 10G future.”

About Mediacom Communications:

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

