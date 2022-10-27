Sekura and Provenir Partner to Fortify Fraud Protection for the Financial Services Industry via Mobile Intelligence

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced it has entered into a global partnership with Sekura Mobile Intelligence, a global provider of mobile data solutions. This partnership enables Provenir to provide customers access to trusted mobile data, direct from mobile operators through the Provenir Marketplace.

Sekura provides real-time mobile identity data signals direct from global mobile operators, providing trusted, secure and easy to consume solutions for identity (ID) verification, anti-fraud and secure online authentication use cases.

The Sekura ‘SAFr’ API, built to deliver industry-leading data, performance and reliability, enables Provenir customers to consume a suite of ID verification and fraud protection data attributes in real time. Sekura’s mobile solutions are available across five continents, spanning key global markets such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Canada, U.S., India and South Africa.

The combination of Sekura and Provenir is ideal to support customer use cases including BNPL, SME lending, retail and POS, new customer onboarding, auto financing, and banking and loan origination, delivering world-class user experiences and secure fraud protection for existing and new user workflows.

“With fraud incidents escalating, all organizations must be laser focused on preventing fraud,” said Carol Hamilton, Provenir’s Senior Vice President, Global Solutions. “Sekura provides a comprehensive suite of mobile intelligence and identity data services that help Provenir customers identify fraudsters faster and protect their organizations from threatening activity.”

“The Sekura team is delighted to partner with Provenir and excited about the opportunities to combine the industry-leading skills and knowledge on both sides to create significant value for Provenir’s customers and their end users,” said Jim Small, Sekura’s Chief Operations Officer.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

About Sekura Mobile Intelligence Ltd

Working exclusively with Mobile Network Operators, and with coverage across five continents, Sekura Mobile Intelligence is the leading global provider of mobile data, providing trusted, secure, and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud, and secure online authentication use cases.

Sekura works with established KYC, identity verification and risk data providers who have already integrated into leading global brands with demand for mobile identity solutions. Through the integration of real-time mobile data into our partners’ existing services, Sekura enables them to extend and enhance their customer offerings into new services, use cases and geographies through the adoption of SAFr, our unique single standards-based, mobile intelligence API.