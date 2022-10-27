Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.

The collaboration will leverage DWK Life Sciences’ experience in supplying a global network of laboratories and biopharma customers to broaden the distribution of Stevanato Group’s RTU EZ-fill® products, including EZ-fill® vials in Nest & Tub (N&T) and trays, and EZ-fill® Cartridges in Nest & Tub.

RTU containment solutions allow pharmaceutical companies to maximize flexibility in aseptic filling using a common filling platform and can be integrated seamlessly into existing pharmaceutical manufacturing filling lines.

“We are pleased to welcome DWK Life Sciences as a distributor of our EZ-fill® platform”, said Andrea Zambon, Corporate Business Development Senior Director of Stevanato Group. “Through DWK Life Sciences' established, widespread and specialized network, Stevanato Group aims to broaden the reach of our EZ-fill® products into the pharmaceutical ecosystem, from the laboratory to large-scale manufacturing.”

Over the last 12 years, more than 250 lines have been installed using Stevanato Group EZ-fill® packaging technology. Adopted by many of the leading glass primary packaging suppliers worldwide, EZ-fill® platform has become the market’s most established choice for pre-sterilized containers helping to ensure flexible and streamlined processability. Accommodating both small and large batch production, EZ-fill® can improve drug packaging quality, reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and shorten overall time-to-market.

Michele Mora, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer for DWK Life Sciences, shared: “We are excited to partner with Stevanato Group to promote the EZ-fill® portfolio and bring the leading RTU primary packaging platform to customers in the DWK Life Sciences global network. The introduction of the EZ-fill® platform supports our strategy to expand best-in-class solutions and services from “Discovery to Delivery” that enable our customers to focus on their efforts to develop and commercialize biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics that improve patient lives.”

For more information, visit http://stevanatogroup.com/.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

About DWK Life Sciences

DWK Life Sciences is the leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Applied Sciences and Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets.

With over 35,000 products the company’s offering includes the most comprehensive range of premium laboratory glassware together with a complementary portfolio of plastic products. They are manufactured at 12 global sites and marketed under the acclaimed brands DURAN®, WHEATON® and KIMBLE®.

Worldwide 1,900 people are dedicated to developing and delivering superior products and services to meet the highest expectations of customers in laboratories and production environments around the world. To learn more, visit DWK.com.