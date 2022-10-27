Marco’s Pizza® Selects Medallia to Boost its Market Intelligence

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, selects Medallia to boost market intelligence through Medallia Market Research.

“We are thrilled to work more closely with Marco’s Pizza and help them better understand consumer buying behaviors through our amazing market research platform,” said Gabe Benavides, Executive Vice President of Sales, Medallia. “To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and act quickly.”

Medallia Market Research is a consumer behavioral intelligence and benchmarking platform that combines millions of consumer activities to allow companies, like Marco’s Pizza, to understand where, how, and why consumers spend their time and money. The combination of real-time, unblinded behavioral data and survey data gives teams unprecedented insight into customers and competitors, making it easy to get ahead of market needs and empower positive actions.

From on-site operations, digital, the contact center, human resources, sales & marketing, product development to market research, Medallia’s award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is a trusted partner to thousands of the biggest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

*Marco’s Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

