LogRhythm Announces Integration with the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company helping busy and lean security operation teams save the day, announced its technology integration with Gigamon, the leading deep observability company. LogRhythm and Gigamon are working together to help organizations around the globe increase visibility and protect against modern cyberattacks. By understanding the power and necessity of visibility, Gigamon and LogRhythm have integrated their solutions — the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline and LogRhythm SIEM Platform. The combined solution empowers security teams to identify behavioral anomalies, internal and external threats, and to prioritize their responses based on accurate enterprise security intelligence.

Threat actors continue to find ways around prevention technology to access an organization’s network and proprietary information. When considering the high amount of network traffic security operators need to sift through each day, it becomes more difficult to survey and analyze the network to detect anomalous behavior. LogRhythm’s integration with Gigamon helps address these challenges by providing organizations with network-derived intelligence and insights needed to proactively detect and respond to threats.

“Our integration with Gigamon allows us to provide customers with visibility across physical, virtual and cloud networks,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. “Security teams will gain the necessary insights to accelerate detection and response to emergent threats, including custom malware and nation-state espionage, as well as routine network misuse and many other types of anomalous behavior.”

Together, the Gigamon Hawk and LogRhythm SIEM Platform integration delivers the awareness needed to detect, prioritize, and neutralize damaging cyber threats that have either penetrated the network perimeter or originated from within. Key benefits of this integration include:

Actionable network-derived intelligence and easy access to traffic from physical, virtual and cloud networks with the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline.

Aggregation, filtering, and distribution of relevant traffic to LogRhythm SIEM accelerates processing throughput.

Masking of private and sensitive data to meet industry regulations before sending to LogRhythm SIEM.

Generated metadata can be selected from over 7,000 attributes across over 3,000 applications – for example, HTTP response codes and DNS queries – to provide highly detailed contextual analysis when looking at network events.

Ability to generate NetFlow from any traffic flow and decrypt SSL traffic to avoid unnecessary processing.

Automatic traffic load balancing helps optimize the performance of LogRhythm SIEM.

“No matter what prevention technology organizations deploy, persistent hackers will find a way in. Therefore, today’s security efforts must focus on proactively detecting and neutralizing malicious activity faster, more effectively, and before severe damage can compromise an entire organization,” said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. “The combined benefits of Gigamon Hawk and LogRhythm SIEM are exactly what organizations need to ensure they can patrol their entire network as it provides network and endpoint monitoring for end-to-end threat lifecycle management.”

This announcement comes on the heels of LogRhythm's release of LogRhythm Axon, a ground-breaking, cloud-native security operations platform that has been built from the ground up to ensure overwhelmed security teams are defended against cyberattacks more effectively and efficiently. LogRhythm Axon and the integration with Gigamon Hawk marks yet another milestone in the company’s momentous year and confirms its commitment to continue increasing customer success and trust.

For more information on the Gigamon integration as well as how LogRhythm technology partnerships advance business success, please visit: https://logrhythm.com/partners/technology-partners/.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day — day after day. There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals — the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources — the weight of protecting the world.

LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world’s most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps. Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2022 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.