headversity Announced as Mental Resilience Partner of the Denver Broncos

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, announced a new partnership with the Denver Broncos. The multi-year agreement will offer headversity’s mental health and resilience platform to the Broncos’ professional staff, launching in January. as part of the Broncos’ integrated health and wellness solutions.

headversity CEO, Dr. Ryan Todd, said the agreement with the Broncos, coupled with the company’s summer announcement with the Detroit Pistons, illustrates that the world’s best sports organizations are leading the way in proactively supporting mental wellbeing.

“It’s very encouraging to see the world of sport, which connects people in so many ways and transcends all industries, lead the way in proactively addressing employee mental wellbeing,” said Dr. Todd. “The Broncos are a storied and wide-reaching franchise, so we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Nancy Svoboda, EVP of HR with the Denver Broncos, said headversity’s approach to prevention and skill-building was a great fit for their employee wellness strategy.

“Employee wellness is an important strategic initiative for the Broncos,” Nancy Svoboda, Broncos Executive Vice President of Human Resources said. “We believe headversity’s unique focus on skill-based training that’s preventative, private, and personalized, is a great fit for our employees and our overall wellness program.”

About headversity:

headversity helps the workforce get ahead of adversity. We are a mental health training technology that’s built for employers, helping more than 1 million employees worldwide upskill resilience, behavioral health and psychological safety. Our skill-based approach to training is helping organizations revamp their mental health strategy by focusing on prevention, curbing costly outcomes around safety and performance, and bringing mental health to the center of the work culture.