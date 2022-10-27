PureWest Selects Validere as Emissions Measurement, Reporting, and Verification Solution

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validere, a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company, announces today that PureWest Energy, LLC (“PureWest”) has chosen Validere as its emissions quantification and reconciliation solution.

An independent natural gas company based in Wyoming’s Green River Basin, PureWest will leverage Validere’s Carbon Hub SaaS platform and team of industry experts to synthesize emissions and operational data, informing the company’s carbon reduction strategies. This data-driven approach complements PureWest’s Project Canary TrustWell ™ certification and fieldwide stationary monitoring strategy.

“Validere’s technology and team will play vital roles, enabling us to further reduce our emissions,” says Kelly Bott, SVP, ESG, Land, and Regulatory at PureWest. “After evaluating available offerings in the market, we aligned on working with Validere due to their unique ability to understand the data challenges as well as nuances of the evolving landscape for regulations and voluntary initiatives.”

Validere will validate and organize operational and emissions data into a consolidated platform that PureWest can utilize across multiple emission reduction initiatives. In particular, this will allow PureWest to highgrade its emissions data as part of commitments to the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0. As a recognized top ESG performer, PureWest recently joined the initiative as an important next step in the company’s mission to responsibly deliver essential energy with exceptional reliability and proven environmental stewardship.

As a key technology partner, Validere will transform disparate, disconnected data into actionable insight while providing expert guidance to help PureWest further reduce emissions and chart a clear path through evolving regulations. Using data and deep industry expertise to drive decisions, Validere looks to address the most pressing energy challenges through an integrated, holistic approach.

“PureWest prioritizes measurement-based emissions as the foundation to its mitigation strategy,” says Kayla Ball, Chief Product Officer at Validere. “With a solid baseline of data built around strategic deployment of measurement technology, we are excited to work with PureWest, integrating operations and emissions data to further accelerate emissions reductions in a way that is transparent, auditable, and credible.”

About Validere

Validere is a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company that helps energy organizations transform disconnected, incomplete data into clear and immediately actionable pathways to financial and environmental value. Over 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s technology and multidisciplinary experts to understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate an increasingly complex environment with clarity and ease. Validere is on a mission to better human prosperity by making the energy supply chain efficient and sustainable. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life gas reserves in Wyoming’s Green River Basin where the Company controls more than 114,000 net acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. PureWest is focused on achieving ever-higher ESG performance as part of its commitment to stakeholders and has an industry leading methane intensity rate of 0.05%, more than two years with zero motor vehicle incidents, and PureWest’s employee led community investment program. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.