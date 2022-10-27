Naturade Signs Desmond Bane to Endorsement Deal

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional basketball star Desmond Bane has signed a partnership with Naturade, the brand announced today. Known for its plant-based protein powders and shakes, Naturade is a mission-driven company committed to providing everyone access to quality food regardless of income, location and race. Bane is a third-year guard playing in Memphis.

“As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of taking care of my body,” Bane said. “I am always looking for ways to fuel my body to ensure I have the energy I need to succeed on the court. I’m excited about this partnership with Naturade. I’ve enjoyed the protein options, which can be used for smoothies in the morning.”

Bane joins legends and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Grant Hill as endorsers of Naturade’s products. Johnson and Hill are both also investors in the company.

“We are so proud to be working with Desmond,” Naturade co-owner Kareem Cook said. “Not only is he an incredible athlete, but he’s an even better person. Watching how he plays, it’s easy to tell he takes care of his body and prioritizes his health. We’re excited that Naturade is a part of his daily routine.”

To learn more about Naturade visit naturade.com. Products can be found from several retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Amazon. For media requests related to Naturade or Bane, please contact Katherine Cord at kotoole@tandemse.com or (703) 740-5023.

ABOUT NATURADE

Naturade is well known for its commitment to improving the health and well-being of consumers with innovative, natural products since 1926. Over nearly 10 decades, Naturade has become a highly respected innovator in the natural products industry, providing natural health products worldwide. Naturade pioneered the introduction of soy protein powders in the 1950s and over the years, Naturade has manufactured and distributed a variety of health-related products including vitamins, nutritional supplements and beauty care products. The company’s priority and standard of excellence demands effective, nutritional quality controls. These controls are integrated through every phase of product development and production.