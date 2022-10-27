Chartwell Hospitality Transforms Land in Brentwood and Lebanon for New Hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chartwell Hospitality today announced it has purchased land in Brentwood and Lebanon, Tenn., to bring new hotels to these suburbs of Nashville. Chartwell Hospitality will transform the land in Brentwood into a TownePlace Suites by Marriott and will build a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lebanon. Chartwell Hospitality has partnered with Rockbridge on both hotel projects. Chartwell Hospitality will develop and manage both properties.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott offers guestrooms with full kitchens, outdoor community patios with grills, free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, upscale fitness center, outdoor pool, and lobby marketplace. The Brentwood TownePlace Suites will feature 120 rooms and will be located in the East Park development of Maryland Farms. Chartwell Hospitality worked with Boyle Investment Company on their efforts to rezone the existing office building parcel to allow for hotel use. Chartwell Hospitality plans to demolish the existing obsolete Office Building #1 within East Park by the end of 2022 and redevelop the space into the TownePlace Suites. The firm plans to break ground on the hotel’s construction in the spring of 2023.

Chartwell Hospitality will concurrently break ground in Lebanon, Tenn., for the 120-room Home2 Suites in the spring of 2023. Home2 Suites features an extended-stay hotel concept with complimentary hot breakfast, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces, and pet-friendly environments.

“As Nashville grows and draws more tourists and new businesses, so do its surrounding towns and cities. We are excited to bring these two new hospitality options to the Brentwood and Lebanon communities and continue to support the growing tourism in Middle Tennessee,” said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality.

About Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality is a fully integrated real estate company based in Nashville, Tennessee. We specialize in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality, branded, limited- and full-service hotels. Founded in 2003, Chartwell consistently surpasses competition in occupancy and market rates. Simply, our mission is to be the best in the business. For more information, visit www.chartwellhospitality.com.