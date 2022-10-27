SqlDBM and Eon Collective Partner to Help Clients Align Strategy with Technology in Data Transformation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool today announced their partnership with Eon Collective, a technology-driven BI and data solution consultancy. Henceforth, Eon Collective will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Gold Partner, SqlDBM’s highest partnership tier.

Eon Collective is a coalition of technology visionaries who have been helping clients realize their data aspirations for over two decades. Eon Collective operates in North America and India, helping guide clients through data migrations and analyses to insightfully-managed solutions using a cutting-edge in-house platform (ADAPT) coupled with insights from their network of distinguished technology leaders.

“We have been fortunate to partner with many high-growth, cloud-based market leaders. We believe Eon Collective is a category-defining leader in the data arena”, said Ajay Singh, Head of Product Management at SqlDBM.

Eon Collective relies on SqlDBM as part of its data transformation toolkit - helping its customers lay the roadmap for data modernization and migrations to cloud platforms such as Snowflake and Redshift. As partners, Eon Collective and SqlDBM will work together to align market strategy and create educational content to ensure that their clients enjoy the fullest capabilities of their cloud platforms, such as object flagging and adding Snowflake objects like functions and procedures to their database models.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About Eon Collective

Over the years, Eon’s collective team of experts have enhanced technologies to provide their clients with faster and more accurate methods to manage the overall performance, migration, acquisition, and merger of their operations. Eon’s "Process First"​ approach focuses on getting maximum value in the shortest possible delivery time by targeting data and processing content. Eon examines how to “get at it, break it down, analyze it, mine it, scrape it, and link it” within the EON managed solution framework and components. This creates new insights, new analytic views, and new business opportunities. It also allows us to assess potential cost reductions by considering the use of big data and IOT technologies resulting in less dependence on higher cost software and platforms over time.