Ariceum Therapeutics and AmbioPharm Enter Strategic Manufacturing and Supply Partnership

BERLIN & NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and systemic targeted radiation therapy of certain hard-to-treat cancers, and AmbioPharm, a global peptide contract development and manufacturing organization, today announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the manufacture and supply of peptide conjugates to be used by Ariceum in future clinical studies.

AmbioPharm is supporting Ariceum with cGMP manufacturing and supply of peptide conjugates that will be radio-labelled as the radiopharmaceutical end-product used in upcoming clinical trials. Radio-labelled receptor-binding peptides are an important class of radiopharmaceuticals for targeted tumor diagnosis and therapy and will be used in clinical trials of Ariceum’s lead radiopharmaceutical product, satoreotide, for the treatment of neuroendocrine cancers and certain other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers, currently in Phase I/II. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours.

As a peptide contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing cGMP peptide APIs with capabilities ranging from research to commercial scales, AmbioPharm actively engages with innovative biopharmaceutical companies in developing first-in-class, best-in-class, and breakthrough peptide technologies that utilize AmbioPharm’s peptide manufacturing expertise and in-depth scientific experience in novel and conventional peptide chemistry.

Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: “Ariceum is very pleased to be partnering with AmbioPharm. As we build our platform and continue to advance our lead product, satoreotide, towards clinical trials, we are delighted to be supported by such a well-established and reliable manufacturer of high-quality, FDA-inspected peptide APIs.”

Michael W. Pennington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at AmbioPharm, added: “We are delighted to play a role in the synthesis of this peptide 'theranostic' that will be a valuable resource for the treatment and diagnosis of certain hard-to-treat neuroendocrine cancers.”

Notes to Editors

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of ‘Marie Curie’ whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer. Ariceum’s lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan (“satoreotide”) is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SST 2 ) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and the childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognoses. Satoreotide is being developed as a ‘theranostic’ pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights from Ipsen. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany and activities currently across Europe, North America and Australia.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap and Pureos Bioventures. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com

About AmbioPharm

AmbioPharm is a leading and innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and peptide-related products. With a comprehensive range of services, AmbioPharm produces custom products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Further information is available at www.ambiopharm.com.