GE’s Grid and Power Conversion Technology to Support Venture Global LNG Facility in the U.S.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE’s Grid Solutions and Power Conversion businesses (NYSE:GE) have been selected by Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, to provide the high-voltage (HV) equipment and the energy management system (EMS) to support Venture Global LNG’s Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Louisiana.

GE’s Grid Solutions contracts includes the design, engineering, delivery, and commissioning of 145 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), integrated protection and control systems, as well as high-voltage power transformers for the Plaquemines facility. GE Power Conversion will supply the hot redundant EMS, as PQ 1 (25 000 IOs) & 2-A (15 000 IOs), interconnected to guarantee the plant’s electrical resilience.

The combined high-voltage equipment and EMS will allow the power generated at each plant to be distributed with accuracy and reliability to the load centers at each step in the gas liquefaction process.

“We are delighted with our customers’ vote of confidence in our advanced power systems and solutions, which enable operators to power their LNG facilities in an efficient, safe and reliable manner,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions and Power Conversion. “With our dedicated team based in the U.S. together with the right mix of GE products, services and solutions, we will continue to support customers’ critical projects during the energy transition.”

GE’s Grid Solutions and Power Conversion businesses received their first contract in 2019 from Baker Hughes for the supply of high-voltage equipment, systems and EMS for Calcasieu Pass, Venture Global’s first LNG facility.

As a global leader in grid infrastructure products, systems, integrated solutions and services, GE supports a broad set of energy intensive and industrial applications, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of primary and secondary power system equipment.