Currys Chooses Emplifi to Offer Virtual Live Care to Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced that Currys plc, the well-known electrical retailer in the UK, is using Emplifi Live Advisor to deliver live customer care on demand. Through Emplifi’s leading Live Advisor solution, which came through the acquisition of Go Instore in September 2021, Currys customers can connect to product experts not only for live demos and consultations, but also for post-purchase care.

Through RepairLive, Currys allows customers to connect to an in-hub engineer in their own home, via two-way video. Initially launched solely on laptops, the retailer plans to quickly scale the service across its TV category by January 2023, as well as its Major Domestic Appliances category via its contact centres, with roughly 60 experts to serve this demand later this year. When engineers aren't engaged in a video call, they use their downtime to carry out hardware fixes, making their operational model both efficient and agile. RepairLive's call-to-action engagement rate exceeds the Emplifi benchmark by 497%, affirming that customers are ready to engage with this type of service solution, again supported by the 4.7/5 customer satisfaction score captured after the call.

“As the UK’s largest tech retailer, our mission is to help customers enjoy amazing technology. This means not only helping our customers choose shiny new kit, but also making sure they get the most out of it. We know that our customers find new tech exciting but also often confusing and need help when things don’t go to plan. Our new RepairLive service provides customers with expert advice to help them to identify the cause of a fault, undertake DIY fixes, as well as to assist with arranging a repair or return of their product,” said Gillian Geraghty, Ecommerce and Omnichannel Director. “By leveraging the LiveAdvisor technology for RepairLive, we’re able to provide our customers with access to fast, efficient support without them or their tech having to leave the house.”

Currys has been partnering with Emplifi for some time via their ShopLive offering. ShopLive gives Currys customers access to in-store expert advice at the click of a button as they browse its catalogue of over 60,000 products. Once the customer has received advice, they will have access to a one-click add to basket feature for a seamless checkout. Emplifi tracks multiple data entry points in the journey, such as sales attribution and post-call feedback to both better understand the customer and optimise the service's performance.

“We’re proud to be able to extend our partnership with Currys, one of the best-loved brands in the UK, to offer their customers access to support from the comfort of their homes or offices," said Mark Zablan, CEO, Emplifi. “Modern consumers want access to support when and where they want it, and Currys is a great example of a brand that really gets the importance of omni-channel support to delight customers.”

Emplifi’s one-to-one video technology has been adopted by more than 100 global retailers, such as Samsung, HP, Marks & Spencer and Signet Jewellers. In 2021, the company served over 2.7 million unique users and generated over $240 million in sales for its customers. For more information, visit here.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, care, and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,800 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonald’s, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.