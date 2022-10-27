Orion, LifeYield and Forme Financial Partner to Provide Comprehensive Tax-Efficient Wealth Management to Doctors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeYield, Orion Advisor Solutions and Forme Financial announced today that they have entered into agreements that will provide Forme’s physician clients with the considerable benefits of tax-efficient wealth management and decumulation optimization across multiple accounts and assets.

Forme will adopt LifeYield technology for tax-efficient practices into their advisory services and wealth management platform tailor-made for practicing physicians, medical students and residents. Orion provides Forme financial advisors with powerful technology to create, optimize and track client portfolios across a range of asset and investment types.

“We founded this company on the conviction that physicians deserve far better financial outcomes than they are getting from today’s wealth industry,” said John Clendening, Founder and CEO of Forme Financial. “Key to this is having the right technology to create value regardless of market performance. This need is especially acute given that physicians have higher incomes and financial lives that are more complex than those of peers in almost any other profession.”

Forme’s services span the spectrum of financial health for physicians and doctors in training, including student debt, investments, tax planning, risk and insurance, and cash management.

“With the LifeYield and Orion integrations, Forme advisors will be empowered to deliver comprehensive financial planning; recommend tax-smart asset location across multiple accounts and products, including direct indexing; and provide ongoing advice for optimizing outcomes for their physician clients,” said Steve Zuschin, Executive Vice President, Business Development, at LifeYield.

“Successful advisory firms are choosing today to select the most promising technologies available and integrate those with their proprietary process to realize the best outcomes from accumulation through retirement for their clients,” said Andrew Rosenberger, Head of Custom Indexing, Orion Advisor Solutions. “We’re thrilled to demonstrate how to make that happen with LifeYield and Forme Financial by providing Orion’s tech-enabled Custom Indexing solution, which allows Forme to easily build custom portfolios for their physician clients while minimizing the impact of taxes.”

About LifeYield

LifeYield is a technology company that improves investor outcomes by minimizing investment taxes and maximizing retirement income. Major financial services firms integrate LifeYield APIs with their proprietary platforms to automate ongoing asset location, tax harvesting, transitions, withdrawals, multi-account rebalancing, and retirement income optimization. LifeYield’s approach increases advisor productivity and improves financial results for investors, advisors, and firms by up to one-third. For more information, visit lifeyield.com.

About Forme Financial

Forme Financial is a registered investment advisory firm with a proprietary technology stack encompassing all seven dimensions of physicians’ financial health – career, tax planning, cash management, investments, risk and insurance, debt management, and trusts and estates. Professional, experienced advisors work with clients to personalize their financial plans, portfolios, asset management and retirement planning to achieve quantifiably better outcomes. Learn more at formefinancial.com.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3 trillion in assets under administration and $59 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of July 1, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

