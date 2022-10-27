Sylvamo and WWF Partner to Conserve and Restore Forests in Key Global Regions

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is announcing a $3 million expanded partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to further its commitment to forest conservation and restoration. The initiative is part of Sylvamo’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and 2030 goals.

“Our 2030 goals demonstrate Sylvamo’s commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and our company. These goals reflect our commitment to ensuring healthy forests, which are a critical component of natural climate solutions,” said James McDonald, chief sustainability officer at Sylvamo. “Our partnership with World Wildlife Fund is one way we’re making good on this commitment.”

The enhanced collaboration through WWF’s Forests Forward program will enable Sylvamo to make progress on its goal to ensure healthy and productive forest ecosystems by focusing on sustainable sourcing, conservation and restoration projects. Through the program, Sylvamo is collaborating with WWF to:

Grow the availability of fiber from responsibly managed forests in Europe and North America

Advance understanding of the role paper manufacturing plays in a circular, low-carbon economy in Europe

Expand restoration in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, focusing on the Mogi Guaçu River basin, where Sylvamo has important manufacturing operations

“Sylvamo is demonstrating real leadership by focusing on responsible wood fiber sourcing and strategic nature-based investments in critical landscapes,” said Kerry Cesareo, senior vice president for forests at WWF. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Sylvamo to deliver positive impacts for working forests, the surrounding landscapes and, importantly, the local communities.”

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2021 were $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.