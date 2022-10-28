AI Drug Discovery Company Elix Commences Joint Research With Proprietary Screening Technology Holder SEEDSUPPLY

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elix, Inc. (CEO: Shinya Yuki / HQ: Tokyo, hereinafter “Elix”) and SEEDSUPPLY Inc. (CEO: Naoki Tarui / HQ: Kanagawa, hereinafter “SEEDSUPPLY”) hereby announce the start of joint research.

SEEDSUPPLY (https: //www.seedsupply.co.jp/) proposes an agile drug discovery process for small molecules that uses binder selection technology as a proprietary compound screening method. This technology can perform compound screening of any protein or RNA, thereby providing drug discovery seeds for various drug discovery targets, including those for which biochemical activity measurement is challenging. In addition, a binding compound database built for specific drug discovery target classes will be used for target selection, improving the efficiency and success rate of drug discovery processes. Furthermore, the database presents the potential for wider application.

Elix (https://www.elix-inc.com/) is an AI drug discovery company with the mission of “Rethinking Drug Discovery.” To reduce the cost and time while increasing the success rate of the drug discovery pipeline, Elix is focusing on the use of machine learning in projects aimed at pharmaceutical companies, universities and research institutes. Elix has developed and released “Elix Discovery™,” the all-in-one platform for AI drug discovery, providing everything from models for property prediction and molecular design, to consulting and implementation support in one package (https: //www.elix-inc.com/news/newsrelease/1620/). In addition to currently providing drug discovery support, Elix is also considering future in-house drug discovery.

In this joint research project, SEEDSUPPLY will utilize Elix’s proprietary AI technology with the goal of dramatically increasing the efficiency of screening processes. Elix will incorporate SEEDSUPPLY’s wealth of data, particularly its data on key drug discovery targets such as membrane proteins, into the AI’s training pipeline, thereby advancing technology for in silico techniques to screen for compounds with superior properties.

Elix and SEEDSUPPLY aim to utilize their respective strengths to decrease the cost and time of small molecule drug discovery and address targets which have proven difficult for conventional drug discovery approaches.