Resolution Economics, LLC Acquires Berkshire Associates

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resolution Economics, LLC (“ResEcon”) announced today that it has acquired Berkshire Associates (“Berkshire” or the “Company”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Resolution Economics is a leading specialty consulting firm providing economic and statistical analysis to a variety of clients, including companies and law firms, with expertise in labor and employment matters and finance/accounting analysis.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Berkshire is a leading provider of outsourced affirmative action plan (“AAP”) consulting and software services, compensation analysis, EEO and other human resource compliance-related services. Founded in 1983, Berkshire began as one of the first companies to establish an automated way to prepare AAPs, revolutionizing the AAP process for HR professionals nationwide. Over the years, Berkshire has expanded its scope of services beyond AAPs to meet the evolving needs of HR professionals with a range of products and services that include training, technology and software.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Berkshire, a true industry leader,” Ali Saad, Managing Partner at ResEcon, said. “There is strong alignment between Berkshire’s and ResEcon’s strategic objectives and vision for the future of our combined business.”

President Beth Ronnenburg will continue to lead Berkshire as part of ResEcon. Ms. Ronnenburg has been a part of the Berkshire team for over 25 years and has been instrumental in shaping Berkshire’s culture and growing the business into the market leader it is today. Berkshire will continue to operate under its corporate name.

“I am delighted that Berkshire is partnering with ResEcon as we look forward to our next stage of growth,” said Ms. Ronnenburg. “There is a great cultural fit between Berkshire and ResEcon, and we see valuable opportunities to learn from each other’s successes and to offer some very important and interesting new services to our clients. It is exciting to become part of a firm focused on consistently improving client engagement and supporting Berkshire’s growth.”

Victoria A. Lipnic, the leader of ResEcon’s Human Capital Strategy Group and formerly Commissioner and acting Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, added, “I have known the leaders of Berkshire for many years, and look forward to working with them on a number of important service initiatives for our combined company. Berkshire has positioned itself to meet the increasing market demand for Industrial-Organizational Psychologists in human capital consulting. They are consummate professionals who provide the highest level of quality service to their clients.”

About Resolution Economics

Established in 1998, ResEcon is an employee-owned, private equity-backed consultancy with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte, N.C. ResEcon is a leading provider of rigorous analytical services in the labor and employment area. In addition to providing these services to support employer’s pay equity decision making and the full range of employment decisions from recruitment to termination, the firm also provides analysis-backed DEI&A and ESG consulting through its Human Capital Strategy Group. ResEcon also has a distinguished record in performing analysis and giving expert testimony in large scale class action settings, especially in discrimination matters. In addition, the company has the leading practice nationally in handling wage and hour claims under state and federal statutes, as well as consulting to companies regarding their wage and hour practices. ResEcon’s forensic and accounting team provides analysis in a wide range of consulting situations to help companies understand their internal compliance circumstances and also provides expert assistance and testimony in dispute settings.

Resolution Economics is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP).