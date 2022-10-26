Urban Edge Properties Executes Lease with Leading Retailer at Bruckner Commons

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that it has signed a 139,000 square foot lease with Target for a general merchandise store at Bruckner Commons in The Bronx, New York. Located at the intersection of the Bruckner Expressway (I-287) and White Plains Road, Bruckner Commons serves over 700,000 people living within three miles of the property and is easily accessible to the 80,000 vehicles that pass the property each day.

The Target lease furthers the overall transformation of Bruckner Commons from a 1970’s era shopping center to a marquee 510,000 square foot center of commerce merchandised with best-in-class retailers including ShopRite, Marshalls, Burlington, and Five Below.

“Bruckner Commons is a great example of how we improve communities by transforming retail properties in densely populated, underserved markets such as The Bronx. Adding Target to this highly trafficked property secures its position as one of the top retail destinations in the New York Metropolitan area,” said Scott Auster, Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing at Urban Edge.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.