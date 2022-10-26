Bowlero Corp. Continues Growth in California and Iowa

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two additional bowling centers – Double Decker Lanes in California and Great Escape in Iowa.

Thomas Shannon, Founder & Chief Executive Offer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “We are very pleased to announce the upcoming acquisitions in California and Iowa as part of our ongoing growth initiative, bringing our total definitive agreements for Calendar 2022 to 17.”

On the West Coast, Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, CA, located in Sonoma County, will be the company’s 46th location in the state. Double Decker Lanes is a 50-lane center featuring a full-service lounge and sports bar, a banquet room for private events, arcade games, billiards, and an elite pro shop.

In Iowa, the acquisition of Great Escape will expand the company’s footprint to two locations in the state – the first being the recently completed acquisition of Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs. Great Escape is located in the city of Pleasant Hill, a suburb of Des Moines, and is a 24-lane center with laser tag, over 50 arcade games, virtual reality, and a full-service restaurant.

“As we execute on our robust pipeline of acquisitions, we remain highly committed to our guest experience,” said Shannon. In closing, Shannon stated, “Entering a new city is an exciting moment for the company, and we are looking forward to bringing the Bowlero experience into these communities.”

Thus far in FY23 Bowlero Corp. has entered into nine definitive agreements, and completed seven acquisitions.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.