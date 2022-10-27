Tetra Tech Awarded $108 Million U.S. Department of Energy Blanket Purchase Agreement for Environmental Support Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded an estimated $108 million, five-year, multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide environmental support services to the U.S. Department of Energy to address its energy projects and associated potential environmental impacts using science-based technology solutions.

Tetra Tech technical experts will identify and analyze the potential environmental impacts of proposed projects to land, air and water, using applied research, field investigations, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling. Under this BPA, Tetra Tech will apply our Leading with Science® approach to assess floodplain and wetland conditions, analyze greenhouse gas emissions, and prepare stormwater management plans.

“Tetra Tech has worked with the Department of Energy for more than three decades to ensure that federal agencies comprehensively evaluate the potential environmental impacts of their proposed projects,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to continue to support the Department of Energy’s efforts to promote the most advanced scientific and technological methodologies in evaluating the impacts of their future projects.”

