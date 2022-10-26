Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022.

Women We Admire selects female leaders from a variety of industries who are leading top companies, paving the way at start-ups, transforming their industry and mentoring other women, empowering them to excel in their field of expertise. They are mentors, advocates, and community leaders spearheading profound advancements across nearly all industries.

Coon’s strategic vision and leadership have proven to be instrumental to Mutualink’s growth. An accomplished government technology leader, Coon joined Mutualink’s executive leadership team earlier last year to focus on customer experience and success and was promoted to Chief Strategy Office this year. In her role, Chrissie is responsible for building long-term meaningful relationships across all aspects of Mutualink’s business and products. She is known for fearlessly pushing bold new agendas and driving success.

“Chrissie has a true passion for public safety and understands how technology can enhance safety. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Chrissie brings a unique and invaluable perspective to Mutualink, making her an essential member of our senior leadership team,” said Joe Mazzarella, Mutualink’s President & Chief Operating Officer. “We’re thrilled to congratulate her on this well-deserved honor. As an organization, diversity in our management team is a strength that we greatly value. Chrissie has made tremendously important contributions to our company’s success, and we are grateful she is part of our team.”

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside so many other outstanding women,” said Chrissie Coon. “To be in a position to mentor and empower young girls who are interested in pursing a career in tech is not a responsibility I take lightly and I hope my path paves a way for other women to make a difference in tech and in their communities.”

Coon has 20 years of government and technology experience, in both the public and private sectors. She holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia platform that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video, and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency. Mutualink is striving to become the technology partner of choice for every public safety entity in North America.