Good Foods makes healthy snacking easy with new Grab & Go Packs

Good Foods has introduced convenient Grab & Go snack packs for two of its most popular products – Chunky Guacamole and Plant Based Queso Dip. Both are now available at select Sprouts Farmers Market locations, as well as online through Hungryroot and Good Foods’ online store. (Photo: Business Wire)

Good Foods has introduced convenient Grab & Go snack packs for two of its most popular products – Chunky Guacamole and Plant Based Queso Dip. Both are now available at select Sprouts Farmers Market locations, as well as online through Hungryroot and Good Foods’ online store. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamoles, has introduced convenient Grab & Go snack packs (MSRP: $3.99) for two of its most popular products – Chunky Guacamole and Plant Based Queso Dip. The packs feature Good Foods’ fresh and delicious dips paired with corn tortilla chips, and are now available at select Sprouts Farmers Market locations, as well as online through Hungryroot and Good Foods’ online store.

The new Grab & Go products are available in single-serve 2.5 oz. packs and made using high pressure processing technology for ultimate flavor and freshness. Both varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free and contain 180 calories or less.

The new Grab & Go varieties address increased consumer interest in convenient snacks, without sacrificing flavor and freshness. According to a recent study from Mintel, nearly eight in 10 snackers prefer ready-to-eat snacks versus those requiring preparation.

“Consumers are becoming more active as they get back to their busy routines and as a result are seeking easy snacking options that taste great and are better for them,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Good Foods. “We’re introducing these new Grab & Go snack packs to meet those needs and help them stay fueled throughout their day.”

For more information about Good Foods, visit the website and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.