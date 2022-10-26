CUPE Local 2011 and The District of Saanich Reach Tentative Agreement

SAANICH, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--District of Saanich workers, represented by CUPE Local 2011, and the District of Saanich have reached a tentative agreement.

“We are confident that this new agreement will help with the affordability challenges our members are facing,” says CUPE Local 2011 President Ryan Graham. “We are pleased that we were able to find common ground with the District of Saanich and reach an agreement that is fair to workers and protects the public services residents and businesses rely on.”

Details of the tentative agreement are not yet public as it requires ratification from both the union’s members and the District of Saanich. The union is planning a ratification vote for early November.

CUPE Local 2011 represents 1200 municipal workers in the District of Saanich who provide public services including water, wastewater, sanitation, roads, parks, planning, recreation centres, and support for municipal police and fire services.

cope491