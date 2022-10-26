BUCSanalytics selected by FloQast to strengthen integration support

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BUCSanalytics selected by FloQast to offer an advanced integration service to its clients.

Connecting disparate data sources is often a cumbersome and time-consuming process, and now more than ever, businesses need to increase the speed in which they obtain valuable information. BUCSanalytics will assist FloQast clients by quickly connecting their financial data, formatting it in a usable way, and delivering back in near real-time to facilitate visibility into the G/L and automate the cumbersome tie-out process.

“BUCSanalytics’s ability to help accounting teams expedite the integration between their ERP and FloQast is an invaluable resource to have available during our setups. The flexibility and speed at which BUCSanalytics can connect to ERP’s outside of the common systems seen during setups makes them a great partner to help our customers achieve FloQast’s full potential.” – John Douglas, Consulting Alliances Manager, FloQast

BUCSanalytics was founded in 2006 by Paul and Nick Buchanan. With more than 40 years of experience in financial reporting and analysis, they built a software platform that helps organizations eliminate the need to manually stitch together disparate datasets across multiple systems allowing for more time to be spent on delivering value-added analysis and strategic insights that result in improved financial outcomes.

FloQast is a close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. Integrated with ERPs and leveraging your existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the close and gives everyone visibility.