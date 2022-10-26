KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2022-B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2022-B (MMAF 2022-B), an equipment ABS transaction.

MMAF 2022-B represents the 18th equipment ABS sponsored by MassMutual Asset Finance LLC (MMAF). MMAF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and has an operating history dating back to 2003. The MMAF 2022-B transaction is secured by a portfolio of equipment lease and loan contracts, together with interests in the related equipment and other collateral (together, the Financed Units). The Financed Units include various types of equipment including transportation equipment, intermodal containers, machinery and equipment, software, material handling equipment, medical response aircraft, furniture and fixtures, vending equipment, railcars, marine equipment, construction equipment, medical equipment, computers and federal energy equipment. MMAF 2022-B will issue four classes of notes. The notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, and a reserve account.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV), which represents the discounted value of the cashflows, other than interest or implicit yield on floating rate contracts, from the Financed Units, is approximately $1.067 billion, as of September 30, 2022 and based on the statistical discount rate of 7.75%. The ASV includes 241 Financed Units to 82 obligors. The average Financed Unit balance is approximately $4.4 million and the average obligor exposure is approximately $13.0 million. The maximum obligor exposure is approximately $109.9 million or approximately 10.3% of the ASV.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.