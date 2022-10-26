NRS Endorses Candidates to the Supreme Court

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Candidates -

NRS Injury Law, Ohio’s largest workers’ compensation law firm, has announced its endorsement of the following candidates who align with the firm's protection of the rights of injured Ohioans:

Justice Jennifer L. Brunner is the 162nd Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. She is currently running to be Ohio's 11th Chief Justice. Her platform includes a justice system that operates on accountability, openness, and fairness. Justice Brunner draws heavily on her judicial background and her former experience as Ohio's Secretary of State to create a court system that is truly a People's Court. She supports bail reform, more community participation in the justice system, programs addressing systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and programs focusing on environmental justice.

Judge Terri Jamison is serving as a judge on the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals. She is running for the Ohio Supreme Court to ensure accountability and that all Ohioans are protected equally under the law. Her focus has been on criminal law, children and family law, and fairness between public and private interests. She believes that “Ohioans deserve a fourth justice who believes strongly in democracy, an independent court, and that justice should be accessible to all.”

Judge Marilyn Zayas is serving as a judge on the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals. She is running for the Ohio Supreme Court and is drawing on her experience in the legal areas of family law, employment issues, criminal law, and business contracts. She has trained judges, magistrates, attorneys, social workers, and the FBI. She seeks to advocate for the “Three I's” on the Supreme Court: Integrity, Independence, and Impartiality

Why These Elections are Important

The Ohio Supreme Court is the highest court in the State of Ohio with final authority on the interpretation of the Ohio Constitution and laws of the State. The Supreme Court also resolves inconsistencies in the application of law being applied in the trial and appellate courts of Ohio's 88 distinct counties. NRS Injury Law fights for the rights of injured workers and accident victims, and we prioritize the support of judicial candidates who will protect our clients' rights. With that in mind, we support JUSTICE BRUNNER, JUDGE JAMISON, and JUDGE ZAYAS for OHIO SUPREME COURT.