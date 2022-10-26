Sunflower Bank Launches Partnership with On the Road Lending to Provide Affordable Loans for Reliable Cars in Rural Texas Communities

Sunflower Bank presentation at On the Road Lending Annual Meeting on October 25, 2022. Pictured from left to right: Michelle Corson, CEO - On the Road Lending; Gloria Sanderson, VP, CRA Community Development Officer - Sunflower Bank; Lonnie Smith, President - On the Road Lending; Jorden Moxley, Sunflower Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunflower Bank presentation at On the Road Lending Annual Meeting on October 25, 2022. Pictured from left to right: Michelle Corson, CEO - On the Road Lending; Gloria Sanderson, VP, CRA Community Development Officer - Sunflower Bank; Lonnie Smith, President - On the Road Lending; Jorden Moxley, Sunflower Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Bank is proud to announce its partnership with On the Road Lending, a nonprofit auto lender that provides character-based affordable loans for reliable cars. The $525,000 investment with an additional $25,000 designated for operating support will enable On the Road Lending to bring its services to rural communities where there are often no public transportation options. Through a listening session held together in May 2022, both On the Road Lending and Sunflower Bank identified the importance of addressing the significant transportation needs gap that exists in rural Texas.

“ A car loan through On the Road Lending is life-changing because owning a reliable car increases job opportunities by removing transportation barriers,” said Lonnie Smith, On the Road Lending’s president. “ It also improves quality of life through better access to health care, education, and even healthier food choices. Ultimately On the Road Lending fuels economic mobility and long-term success by providing the engine that drives people’s dreams. We’re thankful for support from Sunflower Bank to expand into areas of great need.”

“ We’re delighted for this partnership and its impact on individuals and families in need of affordable financing for reliable transportation. By expanding its reach, On the Road Lending will be able to benefit many more individuals in underserved communities,” said Danny Spears, senior vice president and Community Reinvestment Act director at Sunflower Bank. “ Low- and moderate-income borrowers face a significant gap in affordable transportation opportunities, and we are happy to partner with On the Road Lending as part of its unique solution.”

