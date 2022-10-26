Simon® and Shop Premium Outlets Team Up with Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global for First-of-its-kind Livestream Events

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simon® and Shop Premium Outlets (SPO) are teaming up with Tmall Global, Alibaba Group’s innovative cross-border e-commerce platform, to bring world-class brands to consumers in China through a series of livestream shopping events. Beginning in October, these livestream events will allow shoppers in China a unique opportunity to virtually shop SPO’s online inventory as well as purchase directly from participating stores located within Woodbury Common Premium Outlets®, a Simon property, in time for Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and throughout the holiday season.

Shop Premium Outlets platform is a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe. For this groundbreaking partnership, SPO is providing the back-end technology for Tmall Global to access its inventory and product information in real time. Chinese consumers can shop SPO’s offerings of premium products via Tmall Global's self-operated global discovery storefronts.

“Shop Premium Outlets has an ongoing commitment to deliver a best-in-class digital experience to all of our shoppers,” said Neel Grover, CEO, Shop Premium Outlets. “We’re excited to power these livestream shopping events with our innovative tech and offer a new avenue to sell on-sale premium and luxury brands to shoppers in China.”

To celebrate the upcoming 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, a pop-up studio will be set up in Woodbury Common Premium Outlets®, long a favorite destination for Chinese consumers visiting New York, to host a series of livestream events. Shoppers in China will access the livestreams through Taobao Live, Alibaba Group’s livestream commerce channel. During each event, they will be able to virtually browse and purchase SPO's inventory from participating brands and have the items shipped directly to them.

“Simon is synonymous with innovation and offering consumers a variety of ways to shop. In collaboration with our retailers, livestream events, powered by Shop Premium Outlets and Tmall Global, further reinforces our ongoing commitment to an omni channel experience.” Kelly Mikesell, Senior Vice President of Field Marketing, Simon.

Brands that have store locations at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets® have the opportunity to participate in this new shopping channel of livestreaming, and sell their products to millions of Chinese consumers as a busy shopping season approaches. Celebrity influencers in China will also be part of the activation to help introduce brands to Chinese shoppers.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Simon and Shop Premium Outlets to bring such an iconic shopping destination to consumers in China,” said Tony Shan, Head of Tmall Global for the Americas. “Chinese Shoppers are eager to discover new brands, and this is a great way for them to explore new products and shop at their fingertips.”

About Simon:

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Shop Premium Outlets:

Shop Premium Outlets is a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe. Shop Premium Outlets delivers world-class brands at outlet pricing to consumers and a brand-right environment for premium and luxury brands to sell on-sale, clearance and outlet inventory direct to consumer with one unified checkout.

About Tmall Global:

Launched in 2014, Tmall Global (www.tmall.hk) is an extension of Alibaba Group’s Tmall platform that addresses the increasing Chinese consumer demand for international products and brands. It is the premier platform through which overseas brands and retailers reach Chinese consumers, build brand awareness and gain valuable consumer insights in forming their overall China strategy, without the need for physical operations in China.