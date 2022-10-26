MedRisk Acquires Specialty PT Network from Sedgwick

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedRisk, the US leader in managed physical rehabilitation in workers’ compensation, has purchased the specialty physical therapy network from Sedgwick, a leading provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The deal was completed on October 24 for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands MedRisk’s premier specialty physical services footprint as the company continues to focus on providing a patient-centric approach to the timely care of injured employees within the US managed care market.

“This transaction strengthens our position as the leader in managed physical rehabilitation in the workers’ comp space,” said MedRisk CEO Danielle Lisenbey.

For over 20 years, MedRisk and Sedgwick have partnered to provide effective managed physical medicine services in a shared commitment to physical therapy.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Its extensive national network of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and chiropractors treats over 425,000 workers a year. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains evidence-based guidelines specific to physical medicine in workers’ compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.