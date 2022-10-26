Parents Receive Crucial Help with Support from OC Health Care Agency and Triple P – Positive Parenting Program

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With federal and state investments now reaching record levels to address the nation’s mental health crisis in young people, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) today pointed local parents to an important positive parenting resource that has been available since early 2021 thanks to CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding. Orange County parents have free online access to the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program, an internationally recognized, practical solution that helps parents address childhood behavior problems while promoting stronger families.

“Here in Orange County, our leaders made early investments in children, giving parents new resources to help them address the growing fear, depression, anxiety and alarming increases in suicidal thoughts appearing in families throughout our community,” said Dr. Veronica Kelley, Chief of the HCA’s Mental Health and Recovery Services Department. “The disruption caused by the nation’s emergency response to COVID-19 is continually coming into sharp focus, and we remain focused on doing more to raise awareness of available resources that are clinically proven to support parents.”

Recent federal and state investments are now focused on helping curb the one in five children ages 3 to 17 who are having mental, emotional, development or behavioral disorders. The State of California recently announced a $4.7 billion investment in increased mental health services as part of its spending plan. County leaders have maintained that when services focus on parents—giving parents and caregivers easy access to support systems—more children can benefit, and parents can become agents of change for their families.

Triple P Online is unique as a clinically and research-proven program that gives parents tools, coaching and skills in helping their children overcome fear, adversity, stress, and anger. The Triple P Online program can be accessed in small moments online through a smartphone, tablet or computer, and can become a simple part of busy parents’ lives.

“Positive parenting is the foundation that supports children’s mental health -- the research makes clear that greater levels of positive parenting and parenting confidence go hand and hand with children’s resilience,” said Dr. Randy Ahn, local OC Triple P Implementation Consultant. “Many children are having a harder time than adults getting back into their daily lives - Triple P makes it possible for every parent in Orange County to learn helpful ways of talking and working with their kids so that entire families better navigate fear, stress, and anxiety. Sometimes all it takes is spending a few moments during the in-between times of family life to make a difference. And sometimes it takes more, but the key is to adjust as needed. We want moms and dads to know ‘You can do this. It’s free and it takes just a minute to sign up!’”

Triple P Online can be accessed for free at: triplep.online/oc in English, Spanish and Arabic. The coursework is easily accessible on phone, computer or tablet and includes videos and interactive learning modules that take minutes to complete. Free online access to the program is made possible for 12 months and can be completed by parents and caregivers according to their own time, schedule and pacing.