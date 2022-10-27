Genoox partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific to automate cytogenetic research data interpretation and reporting with AI

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific has upgraded its leading Applied Biosystems Chromosome Analysis Suite (ChAS) software through a collaboration with Genoox, a community-driven genomic data company. ChAS users will be able to access Genoox’s cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, with the launch of CytoScan Automated Interpretation and Reporting (AIR) solution, making cytogenetic research data analysis easier.

By automating interpretation and reporting, ChAS with Franklin provides an intuitive and flexible workflow for instant access to consistent, reproducible cytogenetic analysis results. While manual interpretation can take hours, ChAS users can now get accurate results in just seconds.

“We developed ChAS software with input from leading cytogeneticists and continue to work with our customers to make data simpler and more intuitive,” said Chad Carter, vice president and general manager, microarrays genetic solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By collaborating with Genoox, we can make data interpretation even easier so our customers can focus on their research.”

“We are excited to partner with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leader in cytogenetics,” said Amir Trabelsi, CEO and co-founder of Genoox. “We created Franklin to advance genomic medicine by giving users access to real world, real time genomic data. The combination of ChAS with Franklin continues this mission and we look forward to opening the platform to ChAS users.”

About Genoox

Genoox harnesses the power of its community to enable actionable insights from the largest real time-real life genomic database serving professionals at the point of care. Genoox’s cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, connects clinicians, genetic counselors and healthcare organizations, while enabling platform users to make impactful discoveries using the most advanced genomic tools and applications. Genoox is used by over 2,100 health organizations, hospitals and medical facilities in 46 markets across the globe. Visit our website for more information at: www.genoox.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.