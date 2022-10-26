WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH INA GARTEN TO CELEBRATE HER NEW COOKBOOK AND THANKSGIVING

SAN FRANCISCO:--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today an exclusive collaboration with Ina Garten to celebrate Ina’s recently released cookbook, Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

As part of the collaboration, Ina has shared exclusively with Williams Sonoma her tips for cooking and hosting the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner party. Visitors to Williams-Sonoma.com will be able to access Ina’s tips on a make-ahead turkey, go-to sides, simple and beautiful Thanksgiving table setting inspiration as well as Ina’s strategies for entertaining. Like the repertoire of recipes available in Ina’s new book, the Thanksgiving recipes and entertaining tips available on the Williams Sonoma website and in the Williams Sonoma Thanksgiving catalog that features Ina on the cover, are designed to provide home cooks satisfying and uncomplicated meals that turn out perfectly every time.

Customers who purchase Ina’s new book through Williams Sonoma will also have the opportunity to attend one of four virtual events co-hosted by celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Garner. During the virtual book events, Ina will share behind-the-scenes stories of filming her award-winning television show and writing her best-selling cookbooks.

The Ina Garten & Friends virtual book tour includes:

Ina Garten In Conversation with Drew Barrymore

Tuesday, November 1 at 3:30pm PT/5:30pm CT/6:30pm ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Jennifer Garner

Thursday, November 3 at 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Eric Kim

Monday, November 7 at 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Andy Baraghani

Tuesday, November 29 at 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET

Tickets for the Ina Garten & Friends virtual book tour can be purchased via: http://williams-sonoma.com/inagartenevents

Additionally, on Wednesday, November 2, Williams Sonoma will be hosting a Thanksgiving cooking class in all Williams Sonoma stores as part of the company’s signature Cook Book Club Event Series. At this month’s Cookbook Club, customers can learn to make select recipes from Ina’s new book, Go-To Dinners. During the event participants will learn how to make Ina’s make-ahead roast turkey with gravy, balsamic-roasted brussels sprouts, and bourbon chocolate pecan pie. To purchase tickets to a Cookbook Club store event near you, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/inacookbookclub

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with Ina this year and share her insights for holiday hosting with our customers and her loyal fans,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “We’re especially grateful that Ina’s cookbook tour is joining our Virtual Event Series as it allows everyone to participate.”

Williams Sonoma is also offering customers the opportunity to enter to win an exclusive bundle of Ina's favorite holiday cookware, including Le Creuset, All-Clad and more, plus a signed copy of Ina's new book, Go-To Dinners. Visit www.williams-sonoma.com/inagartensweepstakes by November 15 to enter.

For more information on Williams Sonoma’s partnership with Ina Garten or to purchase a cookbook or a ticket for any of the virtual events, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/inagarten

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

WSM-PR