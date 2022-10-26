One Inc Partners with Hi Marley to Disrupt Claims Payment Processing and Modernize the Policyholder Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay® platform. This valuable new integration allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.

The text-based opt-in for Hi Marley customers seamlessly integrates payments within their active insurance workflows, ensuring policyholders have a modern, complete experience within a single text engagement. This increased automation and simplification of the claims process, from digital claims initiation with Hi Marley straight through to claim payment with One Inc, improving the experience for adjusters, policyholders and vendors.

Designed with a seamless policyholder experience in mind, no app download is required for policyholders to use the service. One Inc’s ClaimsPay configuration will include the option to seamlessly integrate with Hi Marley, running Hi Marley-generated Case IDs through the ClaimsPay API. One Inc clients may utilize their existing APIs to access the service.

“Better user touchpoints are a key priority for insurers looking to transform the experience around claims workflow and payments, and One Inc has long sought to make these interactions as seamless as possible,” said One Inc CEO, Ian Drysdale. “By using text functionality from Hi Marley in ClaimsPay, carriers can literally put payments flexibility at their policyholder’s fingertips. We are thrilled with this partnership and fully expect that expansive new communications channels, enabled by partners like Hi Marley, will prove critical as we reimagine the way claims are initiated, managed, and distributed.”

“The pace of change in our insurance industry lies with leaders who provide breakthrough simplicity while managing customer expectations and removing points of friction,” said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. “The magic is delivering an empathetic and streamlined policyholder experience, where human interaction is facilitated by technology. We’re excited about our One Inc partnership, as together we can enable carriers to connect and build trust with customers and communicate and transact simply — meeting policyholders where they are.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent collaboration platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley’s industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world’s leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.