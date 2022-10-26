CareDx Joins Forces with National Kidney Foundation and Honor the Gift Coalition to Host Immuno Bill Webinar for Kidney Transplant Patients

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that CareDx is hosting a webinar with the National Kidney Foundation and Honor the Gift Coalition to help patients navigate Medicare enrollment associated with the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2020. Often referred to as the "Immuno Bill", the Bill becomes effective January 1, 2023.

"At CareDx, transplant patients are at the heart of everything we do, and it gives us great pride to have led the formation of the Honor the Gift Coalition in the successful passage of the Immuno Bill," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "Our longstanding commitment drives us to offer patient resources, such as this webinar, to help patients navigate these new regulations and have access to optimal care throughout their transplant journey."

The Immuno Bill extends Medicare's Part B coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplant recipients beyond the current three-year limit, allowing patients to maintain access more easily to their treatment and prevent graft failure, costly dialysis treatments, and re-transplantation.

"Extended Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive drugs is a major step forward in realizing NKF's goal of making sure that everyone who needs a transplant can get one. NKF is proud to partner with CareDx to host this educational webinar to ensure that all kidney transplant patients and their families understand how to navigate the new Immuno Bill requirements," stated Kevin Longino, transplant recipient and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation. "NKF is grateful for our grassroots advocates, volunteers, and champions on Capitol Hill who worked so tirelessly to see this law enacted and implemented. We will continue to advocate for other policies to expand access to transplants for all."

The educational webinar, "2023 Medicare Immunosuppressant Coverage: What Patients Need to Know", will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET, 10:00-11:00 a.m. PT. The session will include information about patient eligibility, out-of-pocket costs, whether a supplemental policy is required, and how to get coverage during Medicare's open enrollment period. The following speakers will be participating in this event:

Mary Baliker , Patient Advocate and Kidney Transplant Recipient.

, Patient Advocate and Kidney Transplant Recipient. Matthew Cooper , MD, Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute.

, MD, Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute. Troy Zimmerman, Special Projects Director, Government Relations, National Kidney Foundation.

To register or view a recording of the event, go here.

CareDx has supported important transplant legislative policies, including the 21st Century Cures Act to help bring new innovations to patients who need them faster, the Living Donor Protection Act to promote live organ donations and protect donors from discrimination, and through its formation of the "Honor the Gift Coalition" the passage of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2020 (Immuno Bill).

About the Honor the Gift Coalition

In March 2019, driven by its dedication to serving transplant patients and caregivers, CareDx launched the Honor the Gift Coalition – a national patient-centered campaign focused on rallying the kidney community for the passage of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2020 (Immuno Bill). With 32 member organizations across the transplant, donor, and kidney community, including the National Kidney Foundation, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, and Donate Life America, the Coalition successfully united and encouraged nearly 10,000 advocates from all 50 states to write their legislators and demand their support for this critical legislation. For more information about the Coalition, please visit: www.honorthegift.org/coalition.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

