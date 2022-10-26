Submittable Announces Software Licensing Program Contract with the State of California

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Submittable, the software company helping thousands of organizations worldwide launch, manage, and measure social impact programs, today announced the signing of a Software Licensing Program (SLP) contract with the State of California. This allows state and local agencies to implement grant programs quickly and securely through Submittable without requiring a lengthy procurement process.

“Over the past few years, agencies of all sizes have had to reimagine how they engage with and deliver funds to the public,” said Sam Caplan, vice president of social impact at Submittable. “Our platform dramatically simplifies and streamlines that process so organizations can rapidly disburse badly needed funds while better guarding against fraud.”

Submittable is an easy-to-use solution for grantmakers and fund distribution agencies to streamline initiatives, simplify reporting, and maximize impact. Designed to allow teams to work together to collect, collaborate, review, award and report time-critical programs, agencies can use Submittable to have new social impact programs securely up and running within a month. California’s SLP, administered by the Department of General Services/Procurement Division, ensures these agencies have a simplified process in adopting the Submittable software platform benefiting from pre-negotiated terms and discounts.

Submittable has extensive experience working with state and local government agencies for grants, relief, and investment programs, including immigrant relief and small business grants programs with Washington State and frontline workers relief programs with The State of Minnesota.

To get started with Submittable today, visit submittable.com.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact. Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 134,000 programs and collect nearly 22 million applications to date, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group, and a few other amazing investors. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating the process of social impact, visit submittable.com.