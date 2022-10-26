Cookies’ First Collab With Adam “Pacman” Jones Brings New Cultivar to California: Pacman

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new collaboration between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and NFL star, cannabis entrepreneur and advocate Adam “Pacman” Jones is bringing the fresh arrival of a hybrid cultivar offering sweet fruit-forward flavors and an uplifting high. Crossed with Biscotti and Jealousy F2, the new cultivar known as “Pacman” will be available at all California Cookies and Lemonnade locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.

"Pacman and myself have been mapping this out for the last 5 years,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “He represents what Cookies represents, which is culture, and I'm excited to bring the Pacman to the world as it’s one of my favorite things to smoke right now."

Pacman Jones, a former NFL cornerback and return specialist who played 12 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, has advocated for cannabis since his NFL retirement in 2019. Since then, he launched Pac 24, his own brand of products and accessories, as an avenue to shed light on cannabis as a therapeutic solution for athletes.

Originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Berner and Jones crafted Pacman to further the conversation and normalization of cannabis in sports as athletes continue to explore alternative pain and recovery treatments. Together, they hope to spread the love of the plant and its healing properties with athletes as well as canna-curious consumers looking to power up their days.

"This Pacman project is more than a strain release, it’s a movement geared toward improving mental health and wellness,” said Adam “Pacman” Jones. “People suffering from depression, anxiety, pain or sleepless nights need the Pacman. The terpenes and cannabinoids on this flower will uplift you, take away pain and improve your well-being so you can be happier, train harder and live better."

Ahead of its rollout to all Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California on Oct. 29, Pacman will drop at two Cookies locations in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. For those interested in attending, Berner and Jones will be in attendance for a meet-and-greet at Cookies Maywood at 8 a.m., with Jones also attending the second drop at Cookies Brentwood from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

For more information on Cookies, please visit cookies.co.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit https://shop.cookies.co/