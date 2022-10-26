Crustica Opens Flagship Restaurant in West Hollywood and Introduces New Way to Eat The World’s Favorite Food

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crustica, a new, one-of-a-kind pizza restaurant, today announced its flagship West Hollywood location will officially open to the public tomorrow. In the making for the past five years, Crustica is the brainchild of Nile Niami, world renowned real estate developer famous for building The One, and his partners.

With the slogan, "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," this fast casual eatery offers pizza slices that you roll right before eating. Crustica's menu includes a wide variety of delectable savory and dessert pizzas, as well as salads and artisinal sodas. From mushrooms to meatballs to bananas spread with hazelnut or fruit compote, its mouthwatering pizzas are served on stylish, Crustica-engraved wooden boards.

This standout, rolled pizza with a paper-thin crust has a fraction of the calories of a normal pizza. By minimizing the amount of dough, which is only used to hold the ingredients anyway, not only are the calories reduced but the pizza becomes more flavorful because those tasty ingredients are no longer overwhelmed by dough. Crustica has achieved the impossible: an unforgettable, guilt-free, pizza-eating experience.

As part of its groundbreaking ad campaign, Crustica compares its calories to other fast casual competitors and the numbers are astonishing. Two pizzas at Crustica, one savory and one dessert, have fewer calories than just a standard salad at its competitors.

Niami’s goal is to enable all Angelenos, who are known for seeking healthier food options, the ability to eat pizza with fewer carbs and calories. He even designed a thin, sleek pizza box that’s easy to carry, making Crustica’s pizza the perfect and appealing choice for lunch or dinner whether in the office or at home.

Crustica is revolutionizing the industry because its pizzas cook and are delivered to the table within 10 minutes of ordering. All pizzas come with eight slices, and are $17.27.

Your first visit to Crustica’s 9045 Santa Monica Blvd location reveals Niami’s unmatched imagination and remarkable creativity. Famous for maximizing indoor/outdoor ambience, he has done just that at Crustica with the first patio fire pit on the boulevard, creating free-flowing space the same as in the many high-end homes he developed. Faux crocodile embossed wallpaper adorns the interior walls, while luscious greenery seems to sprout everywhere, tying it all together. Crustica also offers complimentary valet parking.

In true Niami style, Crustica has also come out with the most expensive pizza in Los Angeles at $3,500 called The One. The price includes toppings of mushrooms, two grams of Alba white truffles and 24k gold flakes, a gold-plated engraved tray, private dinner with Niami at Providence, and a $2,000 donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in the buyer’s name. It’s the ultimate pizza for a very good cause.

“Crustica has been a labor of love over the past five years, and we are so excited that it’s now open to the public,” said Niami. “Pizza is a worldwide staple, and this was created not just as a novelty, but as a new way of eating healthy. It’s created by Angelenos for Angelenos, but this concept is going GLOBAL.”

The West Hollywood location is the first of 50 Niami intends to open across the country over the next year. His goal is to build the largest pizza franchise ever, and he’s currently talking to multiple parties wanting to turn Crustica into an international megabrand.

For more information visit eatcrustica.com and follow on Instagram @eatcrustica. Crustica is open seven days a week from 11am to 10pm.