Technology Distributor WAV and Its Affiliates Announce Distribution Agreement with Tarana

AURORA, Ill. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WAV, MBSI WAV, and Last Mile Gear, full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Tarana, the manufacturer of carrier-grade and award-winning next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) solutions, today announced distribution partnerships to supply North America with Tarana’s full product portfolio.

WAV and its affiliates will provide pre-sales engineering, stocking, network design, and post-sales services for Tarana’s G1 platform, to accelerate closing the digital divide and bringing healthy competition to mainstream markets.

Adding Tarana’s G1 platform to the WAV team’s portfolio will allow their customers to meet federal bandwidth obligations in RDOF deployments and to deliver high-speed internet in challenging near- and non-line-of-sight applications, using CBRS, 5 GHz, and as of next year, 6 GHz frequencies. The G1 platform delivers remarkable capacity (up to an aggregate 1.6 Gbps per link in x2 mode), while offering unprecedented interference cancellation in congested unlicensed or lightly-licensed spectrum. As a result, interest in G1 is driving global channel expansion and a steadily growing customer base.

“We are excited to offer Tarana solutions to our valued partners and customers in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean,” said Bob Nelson, WAV’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our mutual dedication to bridging the divide and enabling reliable, high-capacity internet connections for our clients and their end users makes this partnership a great fit. We approach 2023 with a well-rounded portfolio of fixed wireless and fiber solutions to support our clients making a difference in unserved and underserved communities.”

“We look forward to working with the WAV team to leverage their deep experience in service provider, tribal, and vertical markets for our joint customers’ benefit in North America,” said Mike Calabrese, Tarana’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “These partnerships will certainly advance our mission to make fast, affordable internet access much more widely available.”

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is the industry's premier distributor serving the Canadian wireless market with strong stocking positions both in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-add needs of the WISP, VAR and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-add services, MBSI WAV offers up to date product knowledge with support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com

About Last Mile Gear

Last Mile Gear is an original equipment manufacturer of Cyclone timing equipment, a wholly owned subsidiary of WAV, and an integrator/distributor of wireless broadband, LTE, video surveillance and networking and WLAN solutions. Last Mile Gear combines their technical expertise and unrivaled product knowledge to provide WISP, telco and public safety/municipal customers connectivity solutions for a variety of applications. For more information, call 866-230-9174 or visit the web at www.lastmilegear.com

About Tarana

Tarana is on a mission to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. With a decade of research and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana engineering team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). G1 delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has been sold to more than 190 service providers globally. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.