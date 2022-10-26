MOCA Partners with Montgomery County Child Protective Services to Ensure Foster Children Receive Funds

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, an advanced digital account platform featuring virtual cards, announced that it will be partnering with Montgomery County Child Protective Services Board to ensure that foster children have access to their funds.

MOCA’s youth/teen card is now being distributed to children in the Montgomery County foster care system, giving them safe and secure access to their funds. The cards can be distributed directly to each child securely, and the county can use the highly advanced controls to ensure the child receives and uses the card. The county can also monitor the transactions and set robust controls such as day and time, geolocation, and merchant categories. The advanced controls allow funds to be monitored and turned on and off in real-time, further ensuring that the cards are being used for the correct purpose.

“Jerry Nash, President of The Montgomery County Child Welfare Board, led the way to solve the concern the board had about funding the children directly,” said Rebecca Smith-Nash, MA, LPC-S, board member. “He learned of MOCA’s Veteran’s benefits program and brought the idea to use the technology for our foster youth to the board,” said Smith-Nash.

“MOCA’s technology is providing life-changing resources to foster children in the state of Texas,” said Leshia Fisher, Regional Director of Montgomery County Child Protective Services. “The MOCA card provides the children with direct, password protected, and monitored access to their funds, so that we can better teach and guide them to be financially aware.”

Montgomery County is one of the many counties in the nation that has been searching for a solution to the utilization of paper checks within the foster care system. MOCA’s innovative technology ensures that state-allocated funds for foster children are distributed quickly and sent directly to the child.

MOCA’s youth/teen card is paving the way towards better solutions for foster youth.

“At MOCA, we strive to better the communities we serve. By teaming up with foster care system advocates across the country we are providing solutions for a great cause,” said Joe Gurney, Senior Vice President of Government Services at MOCA.

The technology used for Montgomery County is also offered by MOCA to community financial institutions for their customers to provide their children with monitored cards. “Our technology serves many purposes for the community, not the least of which is promoting safe and healthy families by giving children the ability to manage their funds, while parents and caregivers are able to set controls and have peace of mind,” said Shawn Sinner, President of MOCA.

About MOCA

MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account and payment processing platform in one. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.