Veeam Selected as Data Protection Provider Of Lenovo TruScale Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, has partnered with Lenovo on the NEW Lenovo TruScale Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution. As the first data protection solution added to TruScale, Veeam will provide Lenovo users with ‘pay as you go’ BaaS via Lenovo’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform. The unified solution is designed to modernize enterprises’ data protection strategy, help manage exploding data volumes, and handle the increasing performance and multi-workloadi availability demands of a 21st century infrastructure, while also lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) with a flexible cost model.

“From resource constraints to ransomware attacks, IT organizations are faced with the constant risk of downtime and data loss,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. “As a leader of Modern Data Protection, we’re proud to be a part of Lenovo TruScale to deliver expert-built and managed BaaS and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS). This new Veeam and Lenovo solution will help enterprises reduce the complexity of modernizing their data protection strategy from legacy solutions and ensure confidence in the protection of their data. They can focus on what matters most — their customers, innovation and strategic initiatives to propel their business forward.”

The new enterprise-level modern data protection leverages Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers and DE, DM Storage series combined with Veeam Backup & Replication™. This optimized solution for daily IT requirements maximizes availability and simplicity with highly efficient performance and robust data management. Key capabilities of Lenovo TruScale Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) with Veeam include:

Reliable Recovery: Reduce time spent managing and operating with lower TCO; Verified recoverability and reduced downtime; Dependable data access and data re-use

Digital Resiliency: Rapid and flexible recoveries; disaster recovery; ransomware resiliency

Rapid and flexible recoveries; disaster recovery; ransomware resiliency Protection for Data Center, Edge and Cloud: Consistent protection across any environment; data mobility and protection across clouds; reduced cost and complexity

Consistent protection across any environment; data mobility and protection across clouds; reduced cost and complexity Data Sovereignty: primary storage target on-site for regulatory compliance and full control

“We are excited to have Veeam as a key element of the Lenovo TruScale platform to help customers accelerate their digital transformation and innovate faster,” said Dale Aultman, TruScale and Managed Services, Solutions and Services Group, Lenovo. “Lenovo TruScale delivers the devices, infrastructure, services and solutions, from pocket to cloud, that our customers need, with the simplicity and flexibility of a scalable consumption model. Veeam is the first data protection partner being added to TruScale for Data Management portfolio, allowing customers to control their data while letting Lenovo manage the infrastructure. This partnership provides customers with robust and reliable data protection and data loss prevention, future-proofing their businesses as they digitalize.”

TruScale Backup-as-a-Service with Veeam general availability is expected in 2023 via Lenovo. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

“Lenovo and Veeam have developed a successful alliance based on providing infrastructure and data resilience to many enterprises around the world. This BaaS announcement is significant as it further extends the partnership in a way that gives end-users more very timely options to consume and leverage both companies’ respective technologies against a backdrop of heightened data loss events and cyber-risks.” – Christophe Bertrand, ESG

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects 450,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers and alliance partners. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

i UNIX as DE/DM series does not support this