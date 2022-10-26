Schneider Electric Canada Announces Delco Automation as a Water & Wastewater Preferred Alliance Partner

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has recognized Delco Automation, a premiere integrator of process automation and control systems in North America, as a Certified System Integrator Alliance partner with Water & Wastewater (WWW) segment badge distinction. The recognition acknowledges Delco Automation’s commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and the application expertise of Schneider Electric Water & Wastewater solutions, while demonstrating how a close relationship between the manufacturer and programmer can lead to successful project deliveries and efficient executions. To earn this distinction and status, Delco Automation completed various competencies in this specialist area and showcased a history of successful WWW projects.

Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partner Program brings together a network of industrial automation partners to empower and provide greater value to customers for next-gen industries. The Certified Alliance Partner accreditation authorizes Delco Automation to bring Schneider Electric solutions, training, and expertise to clients throughout Canada.

Delco Automation provides technical expertise in the combination of process control, supervisory control, SCADA, distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), information systems, instrumentation, measurement, telecommunication systems, and control centers. Delco Automation also performs feasibility and planning studies, followed by detailed design, manufacturing, procurement, integration, training, and commissioning for new-builds and retrofits.

“One of the most effective ways for us to deliver best in-class services is through collaboration with a partner like Schneider Electric, enabling us to provide reliable, and sustainable process control systems for the water and wastewater industry,” says Brian Rindall, President and CEO of Delco Automation. “The certification courses provided by the Alliance Program support stronger remote monitoring and operations support for our existing and future customers, making us more competitive and enabling us to deliver clear solutions of different scales and sizes."

For over 25 years, Schneider Electric and Delco Automation have been key partners in the Canadian water industry. The companies worked together on the implementation of water and wastewater treatment technology for municipalities, First Nations, and industrial facilities across Canada to improve the control systems of water distribution and treatment facilities, wastewater treatment plants and lift stations. Delco Automation carried out upgrades efficiently by leveraging sustainable solutions and high-efficiency products developed by Schneider Electric with minimal interruption to operations. The result was a system with higher redundancy and upgraded hardware.

“We are proud of the level of partnership and collaboration we achieved with Delco Automation,” says Sanjith Singh, Vice President of Industrial Automation from Schneider Electric. “Together, we will continue growing and strengthening our presence in the Canadian water treatment industry by specializing in customized sustainable water treatment solutions and equipment, leveraging Schneider Electric products such as the Modicon platform M340/M580, Harmony HMI’s and ATV630/ATV320, among others.”

As a Schneider Electric WWW preferred partner, Delco Automation has access to key benefits including:

Product and solution knowledge – Access certification programs to provide stronger remote monitoring and operations support for customers, allowing control of the distribution water parameters such as flow, turbidity and chlorine using various trusted products developed by Schneider Electric

Domain Expertise – Attain expertise to deliver greater end-to-end operational efficiency across the project lifecycle

Support – Receive support to deliver flawless project execution and continuous support throughout the lifecycle of customers' automation systems

Business Growth – Gain new business opportunities to provide customers with measurable operational profitability improvements, safely and efficiently

To learn more about how to become a certified Schneider Electric Alliance Partner, visit Schneider Electric Canada's website. To find an Alliance Partner near you, visit the partner locator page.

About Delco Automation Inc.

Delco Automation Inc. is a premiere integrator of process automation and control systems. Delco Automation serves clients in North America in the following industries: water and wastewater, integrated security, ethanol, energy, mining, natural resources, oil and gas, chemicals, forestry, food processing, agriculture, environmental, and manufacturing. Their head office is centrally-located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Delco Automation is a single source of technical expertise in the combination of process control, SCADA, DCS, PLC’s, information systems, instrumentation, measurement, telecommunication systems, and control centers. Delco Automation performs feasibility and planning studies, followed by detailed design, manufacturing, procurement, integration, training, and commissioning for new-builds and retrofits. Delco Automation is able to provide basic consulting or can take complete turn-key contracting responsibility for any size of automation or security project, from small compressor control panels, to “turnkey” water treatment plants, to large integrated security systems.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

