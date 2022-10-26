American Orthodontics Teams with Avensia to Implement Next-Generation B2B E-Commerce Site

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern commerce experts Avensia, today announced American Orthodontics, one of the largest privately held orthodontic manufacturers in the world, has gone live with its new next-generation business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1968, American Orthodontics manufactures quality orthodontic products and peripherals for more than 25,000 global customers of orthodontist offices and dental organizations, in more than 110 countries.

American Orthodontics teamed with Avensia for the development and deployment of a new digital commerce site with the purpose of consolidating relevant processes into one system to serve a global market with highly complex and configurable products and stringent compliance requirements, and to enter new markets with less effort.

American Orthodontics selected Avensia for its proven digital commerce experience and understanding of challenging business processes and integrations, and Avensia’s platform partner, Optimizely, for its robust e-commerce technology and content management system.

“We chose Avensia due to the company’s significant expertise and outstanding track record in successful digital commerce deployments,” said Peter Drozda, business operations manager, at American Orthodontics. “Avensia quickly understood what we wanted to achieve and could advise on updated business processes that aligned with our objectives of creating an enhanced customer experience making complex product orders, increasing internal efficiency and automation while driving revenue, managing costs, and adhering to compliance requirements.

“The efficiency factor was especially important to support our continued growth,” Drozda continued. “We are selling complex products to demanding customers, and we need to ensure that the right product is ordered for the right purpose, without having to review every order. This includes supporting sales and customer service representatives with the right tools to seamlessly onboard new customers and their organizations, as well as supporting them through the entire journey from finding and configuring the right product to order, through to payment and delivery. Our new site ensures these requirements are met whether the customer is served from the e-commerce solution, punch-out, or EDI.”

“American Orthodontics’ execution of this project has been nothing but impressive,” said Johan Liljeros, Avensia’s general manager and senior commerce advisor for North America. “Consolidating multiple ERPs and e-commerce solutions into one system, serving over 100 markets, requires a highly talented joint team, strong leadership, tough prioritizations, and a deep understanding of American Orthodontics’ business and goals and the technology capabilities. We are proud to be the select partner helping American Orthodontics on this transformation journey and looking forward to continuing assisting the company in expanding its global footprint.”

About Avensia

At Avensia, we are experts in modern commerce. Our talented team provides businesses with tailored strategies and the most relevant technology for e-commerce, omnichannel, customer experience, and information management. With 20+ years of experience and more than 350 modern commerce experts, we’ve got the power to help B2C and B2B companies across Europe, North America and APAC accelerate growth each day for long-term success. Learn more at avensia.com.