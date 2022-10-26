Rave Mobile Safety and Critical Response Group Work Together to Improve the Speed and Efficiency of Emergency Response

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety, the trusted provider of technology solutions that enhance critical communications, increase resiliency, and improve safety, announced today that users of the company’s Rave Panic Button and Rave 911 Suite solutions can now significantly improve safety outcomes in facilities by uploading high quality, actionable floorplans generated by Critical Response Group (CRG). The new integration will further enhance safety efforts by giving 9-1-1 dispatchers, law enforcement, and first responders better situational awareness, which can help expedite response and improve safety outcomes.

Rave’s safety technology seamlessly integrates with CRG’s Collaborative Response Graphics®, which combine a gridded overlay with critical incident mapping data including high-resolution imagery, floor plans, site-specific labeling, and egress points. The new collaboration allows Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), safety agencies, and those charged with protecting people in public buildings and critical infrastructure facilities to access the most robust site information available. The integration of CRG’s visual communication data into Rave’s platforms helps to inform dispatchers and ensure that police, fire, and EMS arrive on scene ready to address the situation at hand, armed with the correct information.

“As a safety technology leader, it is incumbent upon Rave to facilitate synergies that help those on the front line to address emergency situations in the quickest and most effective manner possible,” said Rave CEO Todd Piett. “Integrating CRG’s standardized, site-specific common operating pictures into Rave Panic Button and Rave 911 Suite will allow 9-1-1 call takers and responders to have the relevant details and situational awareness needed to execute a swift response.”

Both Rave 911 Suite and Rave Panic Button call for the uploading of facility information so that 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders have key insights about building and campus layouts from the outset. More than 10,000 schools and organizations across the U.S. utilize Rave Panic Button to instantly provide their local PSAPs, first responders, and emergency managers with critical information for emergency response. Even outside of the integration with Rave Panic Button, PSAPs leverage the capabilities of the Rave 911 Suite to better handle, dispatch, and respond to all types of emergencies through live video stream capabilities, a location chat feature, and access to georeferenced floor plans for greater visibility into the details of a building’s layout.

“Giving safety officials accurate and standardized visuals and other critical data during an emergency situation allows them to make informed decisions while under stress before they enter a building,” said Mike Rodgers, CEO of CRG. “Combining Collaborative Response Graphics with the data that already exists within Rave’s innovative solutions not only helps to expedite and inform emergency response, but increases safety for everyone involved – including the first responders.”

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents, increase resiliency, and help with everyday emergencies and operational efficiencies. The Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Rave has become the trusted communication and collaboration partner for 10,000 customers worldwide, 10,000 K-12 schools in the U.S., more than 75% of the nation’s higher education student population, a growing number of corporate and healthcare facilities, as well as the cities of Chicago and New Orleans; Suffolk County, NY, and the states of California, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to Do all you can today®® to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. creates site-specific common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency through our core product, Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRG®). Our company’s origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades. Our management team’s mix of USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. Tens of thousands of public safety professionals across the country have access to CRGs for locations within their areas of responsibility. To learn more, visit https://www.crgplans.com/ or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.