Oklahoma-Based Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Streamline Lending Processes

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Pryority Bank, a member FDIC bank, and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to expedite and streamline processes across the bank’s loan department. The Pryor Creek, Okla.-based bank has grown substantially over the past three years and will leverage Teslar’s lending automation software to help support their ongoing growth goals.

“We pride ourselves on being a home-grown community bank, helping our customers handle all of their retail and business banking needs with speed, ease and a personal touch,” said Abbie Bowen, executive VP of credit at First Pryority Bank. “Teslar’s technology, starting with pipeline and exceptions management tools, will allow us to move more quickly and remove any roadblocks. We aim to reach $500 million in assets over the next three years, and we’re confident Teslar’s technology will help us get there.”

With Teslar, First Pryority Bank will be able to easily track exceptions and upload documents, delivering greater transparency into customers’ portfolios. Tasks that were previously time and labor intensive, such as entering data, will be automated through Teslar’s workflows.

“By leveraging Teslar, First Pryority Bank is providing their lenders with the advanced tools needed to more effectively serve their community, building deeper, more meaningful customer relationships,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We are proud to partner with them as they continue to focus on strategic, growth-oriented initiatives, offering a better experience for borrowers and lenders.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.