VIQ Solutions Partners with ORdigiNAL Accelerating Channel Distribution of its Innovative Documentation Technology in Europe and Asia Pacific

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced a strategic partnership with ORdigiNAL, a specialized value-added distributor of document creation solutions, ranging from speech recognition, dictations solutions, document capture and communication solutions.

As organizations accelerate digital modernization efforts, they seek partnerships with industry leading companies that provide a comprehensive portfolio that is proven to deliver transcript speed and accuracy. ORdigiNAL, one of the largest distributors of Nuance technologies across the globe, leverages an immense, well-positioned dealer network who the Company believes will drive the expansion of VIQ’s technology in Europe and Asia Pacific.

As part of the distribution agreement, ORdigiNAL will offer VIQ’s NetScribe and FirstDraft, powered by aiAssist, to its vast dealer network operating in judicial, law enforcement and legal markets throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. This partnership provides increased and technical resources available to support VIQ’s growth initiative and drive revenue across the globe while opening distribution in new regions.

VIQ's full line of AI powered technology solutions help clients lessen the burden of documentation tasks while increasing collaboration and information accessibility. FirstDraft converts audio recordings to formatted text using Artificial Intelligence to improve the speed and accuracy of draft transcripts. The NetScribe platform simplifies and secures the creation of transcripts accelerating efficiency and productivity by over 30 percent.

“The last year has proven the need for our solutions to support judicial, legal and law enforcement organizations throughout these critical regions,” said Susan Sumner, President and Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “We are very excited to provide ORdigiNAL an improved alternative for customers seeking a superior solution to replace existing and legacy technology.”

“We are looking forward to marketing VIQ Solutions’ technology to our vast partner network,” said Jordy Onrust, CEO, ORdigiNAL. “VIQ’s NetScribe and FirstDraft, powered by aiAssist, will allow our partners to offer dedicated efficiency solutions to their professional, legal and public customers.”

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

About ORdigiNAL

ORdigiNAL has over twenty years of knowledge and experience in the fields of speech recognition, document workflow, print/capture, and work processes.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, ORdigiNAL is an independent value-added distributor for innovative software solutions and services. Active in more than 46 countries with local support. From lead generation, pre-sales, discovery sessions, sales support, installation, and implementation, to post-sales support, helpdesk, and training.

