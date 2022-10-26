Los Angeles Is the First Market in the United States to Receive Laser at AMC Projection, Powered by Cinionic, at Nearly All AMC Theatres® Locations

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that the Los Angeles market will be the first to be upgraded with Laser at AMC projection technology from Cinionic at nearly all AMC locations. Work is currently underway on AMC’s first major broadscale projector upgrade since the transition to digital with the launch of Laser at AMC.

AMC Burbank 16, AMC Burbank 8 and AMC Burbank 6 are now fully enabled with laser projection technology from Cinionic, and over the next several months, most AMC locations in the Los Angeles area will be upgraded.

This groundbreaking initiative is the result of an agreement between AMC and Cinionic, the global leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, to significantly upgrade the on-screen presentation at 3,500 auditoriums throughout the United States, with cutting-edge laser projectors.

Laser at AMC reinforces AMC as the leader in premium theatrical exhibition experiences and signals a significant AMC commitment to the future of movie-going, on-screen presentation, and the Company’s dedication to Make Movies Better. The move to laser projection offers a more environmentally friendly way to present movies with less waste, including the elimination of replacing xenon bulbs, and a significant reduction in energy usage.

“The completion of a full upgrade to laser projection at AMC Burbank 16, AMC Burbank 8 and AMC Burbank 6 represents a crucial first step as we begin introducing this new theatre upgrade, powered by Cinionic, at most of our screens in the greater Los Angeles area over the next few months and thousands of our screens around the United States over the next few years,” said Cynthia Pierce, Senior Vice President, Design & Construction, Facilities, Sight & Sound, AMC. “It’s an exciting development for movie-lovers as we move into the next evolution of on-screen presentation at AMC.”

“Whenever you see Laser Projection by Cinionic, you can expect brighter, sharper, and more vivid colors every time you go to the movies,” added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “We are committed to exceptional cinema experiences, and together with AMC, we are raising the bar for audiences across LA and beyond.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Cinionic

Founded in 2018 as the Barco cinema joint-venture, Cinionic unites global leaders committed to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic’s future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company’s world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more. Today, more than half of the world’s movie theaters are illuminated by Cinionic.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong. Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube for more information.