SiMa.ai Welcomes New Investor MSD Partners, Bringing Total Investment to $187 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the machine learning company enabling effortless deployment and scaling at the embedded edge, today announced it has extended its Series B1 round to $67 million with new participation from MSD Partners, L.P. The round also includes participation from existing partners: Fidelity Management & Research Company, Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Alter Venture Partners, +ND Capital and Lip-Bu Tan.

“I would like to welcome MSD Partners as our newest investor,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder, SiMa.ai. “This latest funding allows us to build upon our product strength and customer momentum, while scaling the company more aggressively than we originally planned and validating our ability to disrupt the embedded edge industry by bringing effortless machine learning to this multi-trillion-dollar market. We are grateful to all our investors for believing in our company’s vision and team as we enter into our next growth phase.”

The Series B1 financing enables SiMa.ai to accelerate hiring and scale critical functions worldwide. In addition, the investment will provide the capital to drive customer success and operations globally.

“We are excited to invest in SiMa.ai and the team led by Krishna Rangasayee at this pivotal time in the wider adoption of machine learning,” said Victor Hwang, Managing Director and Co-Head, MSD Growth. “To unlock the power of machine learning’s advanced capabilities, the embedded edge industry needs an iconic, forward-thinking, industry disruptive company like SiMa.ai that enables customers to bring their innovative products to market. SiMa.ai is just at its beginning but has already accomplished a tremendous amount in a short period of time.”

SiMa.ai has made significant strides in positioning itself as a breakthrough machine learning (ML) innovator. More recently, the company announced it has started shipping the industry’s first purpose-built software-centric MLSoC Platform for the embedded edge market with first-time-tape-out commercial success. The innovation behind SiMa.ai’s platform is in a class of its own, delighting customers with a working product that simplifies the integration of ML which in turn allows them to bring their products to market faster with best-in-class performance.

“We have participated in every round of funding since SiMa.ai’s initial round,” said Mike Dauber, General Partner, Amplify Partners. “SiMa.ai has continued to gain our vote of confidence with their incredible team-building, execution and progress. We strongly believe they will bring a new product category to the embedded edge market with their purpose-built MLSoC Platform.”

For more information on SiMa.ai, please visit here.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a Machine Learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. With push-button performance, we enable Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans backed by a set of top investors committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms.

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is a leading investment firm focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation across its core areas of investing expertise – Credit, Growth, Private Capital and Real Estate. The Firm deploys capital on behalf of Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his family, as well as other like-minded, long-term-oriented investors. It currently manages in excess of $20 billion. MSD Growth seeks to back private high-growth companies with proven business models and large market opportunities, and to date has invested in such companies as 6Sense, Fanatics, Flexport, Guesty, iCapital, Stripe and Verkada. For further information about MSD Partners, please see www.msdpartners.com.

About Amplify Partners

Amplify Partners is an early-stage investor for technical founders building technical products in AI and ML, developer tools, data, and cybersecurity. Our team of investors and operators specialize in helping founders turn their earliest ideas and projects into beloved products and companies. To learn more about Amplify's portfolio and people, please visit amplifypartners.com.

